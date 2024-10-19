Fork & Vine Masquerade at GratiDude Ranch supports foster families, children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's an evening of celebration for a good cause! Fork & Vine Masquerade is a benefit that supports foster families and children in need.
An individual seat is $125 and is open seating.
From Saturday, October 26 from 6 to 9 p.m., you'll be able to enjoy food catered by BAM Foods, fine wines, live entertainment and a celebrity guest entertainer!
There will also be a silent and live auction.
