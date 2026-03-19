Former '19 Kids and Counting' star Joseph Duggar arrested, charged with child sex crimes

BAY COUNTY, FL. — Joseph Duggar of "19 Kids and Counting" has been arrested and charged with Lewd and Lascivious Behavior, involving unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

According to the Bay County Sheriff's Office, investigators were contacted by a detective with the Tontitown Police Department regarding a report of past sexual abuse involving Duggar and a then 9-year-old girl.

Investigators stated the incidents took place in 2020, while the family was staying at a residence in Panama City Beach. The child participated in a forensic interview where she stated several incidents occured during that time frame, when she was 9-years-old.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged 31-year-old Joseph Garrett Duggar for Lewd and Lascivious Behavior, involving unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

The victim reported that Duggar repeatedly asked her to sit on his lap as well as asked her to sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket. He reportedly manipulated the child's underwear and grazed her genitals and would continue to rub his hands on her thighs.

The victim stated Duggar eventually apologized for his actions and the incidents stopped.

The victim’s father confronted Duggar about the incidents on March 17th of this year. Duggar admitted his actions to the victim’s father and to Tontitown Detectives.

He was arrested out of state and charged with Lewd and Lascivious Behavior – Molestation of a Victim Less Than 12-years-old and Lewd and Lascivious Behavior Conducted By A Person 18 Years Or Older.

Duggar is now awaiting extradition to Bay County.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.