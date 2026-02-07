Former boyfriend dead in Nashville domestic shooting; police seek man for questioning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police say Tariq Anderson, 22, of Nashville, was the man killed earlier this week in a domestic-related shooting inside a home in the 3700 block of Hydes Ferry Road.

According to Metro Nashville Police Department, detectives are seeking a 39-year-old man for questioning.

Police said the woman who lives at the home told officers her current boyfriend, the 39-year-old, was visiting when Anderson, her former boyfriend, showed up and began knocking on the front door and a bedroom window for an extended period.

She said she went to the front door and started to step outside when Anderson pushed past her and forced his way into the home. According to police, Anderson then moved toward the 39-year-old man, and the woman told investigators she heard gunshots moments later.

The 39-year-old man left the scene. Anderson was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he later died.

The investigation remains ongoing.