CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - A judge sentenced a former church bookkeeper to a decade in prison for stealing from her own church.

Connie Parker was the bookkeeper at First Presbyterian Church. The 72-year-old pleaded guilty to theft and forgery.

Police said she used the church credit card to spend nearly $450,000 for things like vacations, car repairs, jewelry and more.

Reports show Parker was fired the same week the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began investigating.