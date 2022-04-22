Former City of Clarksville employee indicted for stealing money

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A jury indicted a former City of Clarksville employee after she allegedly stole more than $1,000 from the city.

Loretta Beeler Smith worked in the city's garage as an administrative support tech for four years.

The Tennessee comptroller's investigation showed Smith allegedly stole $1,053 by failing to return proceeds from scrap metal sales.

Investigators determined that Smith misappropriated all scrap metal collections for 2020 and only remitted collections from three of the five vehicles sold for scrap in 2021. Smith also falsified documents in order to conceal her misappropriation, according to the comptroller's report.

The city terminated her employment in 2022.

She is indicted with one count of theft over $1,000.