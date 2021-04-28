Watch
Former Clarksville-Montgomery County School nurse at center of federal investigation

Posted at 5:52 PM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 18:52:22-04

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A former Clarksville-Montgomery County School nurse is the center of a federal child exploitation investigation.

The nurse worked at Northeast High School from Aug. 1, 2018 to Nov. 7, 2019 and was let go by CMCSS after a Clarksville Police Department investigation charged the nurse with the exploitation of a minor.

Clarksville Police officials informed school officials of federal law enforcement contacting other potential victims.

Anyone with information related to the case was asked to call the Homeland Security Hotline at 1-866-347-2423 or email specialvictimscase21@cityofclarksville.com.

