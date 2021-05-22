Former Clarksville school nurse charged in child porn investigation

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP/WTVF) — Authorities say a former nurse at North East High School in Clarksville who had more than 700 illicit images of juveniles has been charged in federal court with attempted production of child pornography.

Acting U.S. Attorney Mary Jane Stewart said in a statement that 40-year-old Leon B. Hensley was arrested Thursday. The statement says more than 40 victims are suspected to be students at the high school.

Authorities said the images appear to have been taken by a hidden camera in a bathroom. It wasn't immediately clear whether Hensley has an attorney. He was taken into custody near his current home in Lake Wales, Florida.

Hensley was terminated by CMCSS in November 2019 after a Clarksville Police Department investigation led to charges of exploitation of a minor.

Clarksville Police officials asked parents whose child had any contact with Hensley or they suspect they may be victim, to get in touch with the Clarksville Police Department by calling the Homeland Security Hotline at 1-866-347-2423 or by email at specialvictimscase21@cityofclarksville.com. Include the name and a photo of the possible victim, and expect follow-up contact.

Officials asked parents not to call 9-1-1 or the E-911 non-emergency number.