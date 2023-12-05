Former concierge for Union Station Hotel puts her guests at ease

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There are stars all over Music City! Some though, are shining bright each day and you may not know their name.

So we want to introduce you to Janine McKnight.

Janine is a Hitmakers winner! It's awarded by the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation each month, after visitors nominate outstanding hospitality workers who go above and beyond like Janine.

As a former concierge for Union Station Hotel, a swanky, but historic hotel in the heart of bustling downtown she put guests at ease and went above and beyond.

During her three years here, Janine helped hundreds of guests, including four Canadian friends who nominated her after she made their stay in Music City super smooth, booking them fun things to do together. They said "Our trip was made better because our paths crossed with Janine."

Janine has since accepted a new job as a concierge for the ever-popular Old Town Trolley Tours, but she loved seeing her old space and catching up with former co-workers during our time with her. You can tell the impression she leaves.

If there's someone in the hospitality industry here in Nashville that's put you center-stage, like Janine has done with so many, you can nominate them via the Nashville Visitors and Convention Corporation website.