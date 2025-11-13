Former doctor exploited Tennessee minor, admits targeting 6 others, DOJ says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Texas man and former physician has pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting a minor and admitted to victimizing six additional underage victims, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.

Philip Taylor Sobash, 35, of Austin, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a minor. As part of the agreement, he acknowledged that he also exploited six other victims, all between 16 and 17 years old.

“Protecting children from sexual predators is among the highest priorities of our office and the Department of Justice,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Robert E. McGuire. “Holding Sobash accountable for all of his offenses against all his victims is vitally important to the safety of children in our community and across the country.”

According to court documents, Sobash was a practicing physician when he began communicating online with a 17-year-old in Middle Tennessee between October 2018 and May 2019. The relationship began on a website that facilitates “sugar daddy” arrangements. After the teen disclosed her age and sent Sobash a photo of her driver’s license, prosecutors say Sobash continued the relationship, requested sexually explicit images and sent her thousands of dollars in cash and gifts.

Over roughly seven months, the teen sent Sobash hundreds of explicit photos and videos, most of which were classified as child sexual abuse material, investigators said.

Prosecutors say Sobash also admitted to directing six other minors — identified as Minor Victims 2 through 7 — to create and send him child sexual abuse material between 2017 and 2020. He additionally distributed images of several victims online, where the material was sold under their names.

Sobash faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years and up to 30 years in federal prison. He may also be ordered to pay a fine of up to $250,000 and forfeit property connected to the crimes. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Child Exploitation Operational Unit. Assistant U.S. Attorney Monica R. Morrison and Trial Attorney Adam Braskich of the Department of Justice’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section are prosecuting the case.

The prosecution is part of Project Safe Childhood, a national DOJ initiative targeting online child exploitation.

