Former employee, sex offender charged after hiding in women's restroom to video customers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A former employee has been charged after hiding in the women's restroom of a fast food restaurant and using his phone to video people in the neighboring stall.
31-year-old James Josey III, who is a registered sex offender, is charged with invasion of privacy.
Police say Josey hid in the stall of the Hermitage Whataburger restaurant, where he used to work, and record video.
A woman noticed a phone pressed against a gap in the two stalls while she took her two-year-old child into the restroom back in March.
The mother yelled at Josey and he took off from the restaurant. A Whataburguer staff membered followed him and recognized him as a former employee.
He admitted to videoing in women's restrooms during an interview Friday.
Metro Police say Josey is a registered sex offender out of Knoxville, where he committed similar incidents.