Former employee, sex offender charged after hiding in women's restroom to video customers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A former employee has been charged after hiding in the women's restroom of a fast food restaurant and using his phone to video people in the neighboring stall.

31-year-old James Josey III, who is a registered sex offender, is charged with invasion of privacy.

MNPD James Josey III

Police say Josey hid in the stall of the Hermitage Whataburger restaurant, where he used to work, and record video.

A woman noticed a phone pressed against a gap in the two stalls while she took her two-year-old child into the restroom back in March.

The mother yelled at Josey and he took off from the restaurant. A Whataburguer staff membered followed him and recognized him as a former employee.

He admitted to videoing in women's restrooms during an interview Friday.

Metro Police say Josey is a registered sex offender out of Knoxville, where he committed similar incidents.