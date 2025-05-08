Former Fairview High School coach indicted on multiple charges of child exploitation

WILLIAMSON CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — A former coach of the girls wrestling team at Fairview High School, Geston Gordon, has been indicted by a grand jury on multiple child exploitation charges.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office began investigating Gordon after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip that a 13-year-old in Ohio was being extorted online for nude images.
Investigators in Ohio linked the activity to Gordon and alerted Williamson County school officials. The district suspended him from his position and alerted the Sheriff's Office.
Gordon was taken into custody following the indictment.
