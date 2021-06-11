Former Fentress Co. deputy accused of using county card for $8K on fuel for personal vehicle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A former Fentress County Deputy surrendered to authorities after investigators say he used his county-issued fuel card for his personal vehicle.

Johnny Dishman allegedly purchased more than $8,800 worth of fuel for his own car, according to an investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Authorities discovered that most of the purchases took place when Dishman was not on the clock.

Dishman admitted to investigators that he began using the fuel credit card “a couple of years ago” and continued to do so until he was placed on administrative leave in March of 2020.

Last week, the Fentress County Grand Jury indicted Dishman on one count of theft over $2,500, one count of fraudulent use of a credit card, and one count of official misconduct. He officially resigned on June 15, 2020.

Comptroller investigators are also looking into an additional $1,000 in fuel purchases made by Dishman.

Comptroller Jason Mumpower recommended the Fentress County Sherriff’s Department take steps to be more vigilant in monitoring fuel purchases.

“The Fentress County Sheriff’s Department must take steps to strengthen its policies and procedures surrounding fuel purchases,” Mumpower said in a press release. “These policies may include requiring deputies to keep receipts or maintain a log of fuel purchases and performing monthly reconciliations to ensure deputies’ reported purchases match the monthly fuel bill.”

To view the full investigative report, click this link here.

If you suspect acts of fraud, waste or abuse of public in Tennessee, call the Comptroller’s toll-free hotline at 800-232-5454.