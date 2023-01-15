Watch Now
Former Fentress County corrections officer indicted for sexual contact with a minor

Jessica Noll | WCPO
Posted at 1:15 PM, Jan 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-15 14:15:35-05

JAMESTOWN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nicholas Alexander St John, 23, has been indicted for inappropriate sexual contact with a minor.

St John had been working as a corrections officer at the Fentress County Sheriff's Office when he met a juvenile at York Institute in Jamestown, according to special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI reports that St John engaged in sexual activity with the minor in an abandoned house on school property.

The Fentress County Grand Jury charged St John with one count of statutory rape and one count of aggravated burglary. He was arrested and booked into the Fentress County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

