Former fifth-grade teacher suspended for explicit communications, sexual contact with student

Posted at 10:57 PM, Sep 09, 2022
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A former fifth-grade teacher at John Coleman Elementary School in Smyrna was indicted by a grand jury last week for 19 sex crime charges, including exploitation of a minor, solicitation of a minor and sexual battery by an authority figure.

Taylor Cruze, a first-year teacher for the 2020-2021 school year, was accused of posting videos of students to TikTok.

She was suspended without pay on May 2, 2022 as the result of a law enforcement investigation. Cruze submitted her resignation to Rutherford County Schools 20 days later, and she is no longer an employee of RCS.

Her bond was set at $100,000.

Cruze faces five counts of Exploitation of a Minor by Electronic Means of Juvenile under 13, five counts of Exploitation of a Minor by Electronic Means, five counts of Especially Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, three counts of Solicitation of a Minor - Rape of a Child and one count of Sexual Battery by an Authority Figure.

Her plea hearing is September 28.

