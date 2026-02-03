Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Former first lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested, charged with murder in the death of his second wife

New Castle County Police
WILMINGTON, DE. (WTVF) — Former first lady Jill Biden's ex-husband has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of his second wife, according to the New Castle County Police Department.

On Monday, February 2, an indictment was returned charging 77-year-old William Stevenson with Murder in the First Degree in the death of Linda Stevenson.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Stevenson was arraigned and committed to the Howard Young Correctional Institution after failing to post $500,000.00 cash bail.

