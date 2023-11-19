Watch Now
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter dies at 96

Ron Harris / AP
Posted at 2:27 PM, Nov 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-19 15:33:56-05

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVF) — Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has died at age 96, according to The Carter Center.

Today, The Carter Center announced that Mrs. Carter passed away peacefully Sunday, November 19th, at 2:10 PM with family by her side.

She became First Lady of the United States in 1977 when her husband, President Jimmy Carter was sworn in. The two were married for 77 years.

The Carter Center says she is survived by her four children, 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and former President Carter who is 99 years old.

A schedule of memorial and funeral events will be available soon on www.rosalynncartertribute.org.

