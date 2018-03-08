Former Governor Bredesen's Senate Campaign Fears It Was Hacked

2:07 PM, Mar 8, 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Former Tennessee Governor Phil Bredesen's campaign for U.S. Senate has told the FBI that it fears it has been hacked by someone who tried to trick it into wiring money.

Bredesen is running for the open seat in Tennessee vacated by Senator Bob Corker.

In a letter dated Thursday, campaign lawyer Robert E. Cooper Jr. said someone pretending to be the campaign's media buyer asked for money to be wired to an international account.

The letter said the person used an email address nearly identical to the actual media buyer and knew about an upcoming TV campaign and its proposed dates.

Cooper said the campaign hired a cyber-security firm that found the impostor emails were registered through an Arizona-based registrar.

