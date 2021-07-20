Watch
Former Head Start administrative assistant indicted on theft charges

WTVF
Posted at 10:34 PM, Jul 19, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A former Head Start Program employee in Carter County was indicted on theft charges.

An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office found that Joyce Parsons, the former administrative assistant of the program, used Head Start credit cards to make $8,657 worth of unauthorized purchases.

These purchases included items ranging from clothing to groceries and household goods.

The comptroller's office says Parsons admitted to making the purchases and told investigators that she signed other employees' names to the receipts as a means of hiding her activities.

Parsons was suspended without pay on January 22 of last year and her employment was terminated on April 13, 2020.

In July of this year, the Carter County Jury indicted Parsons on one count of theft over $2,500.

In addition to the misuse of money made by Parsons, investigations continue for spending totaling $6,276 at the Head Start Program.

