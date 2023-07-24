Former House Speaker Glen Casada asks court to dismiss federal charges against him

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Former House Speaker Glen Casada filed a motion of dismissal for federal charges against him, stemming from a mailing services firm that the state and Republican politicians paid to use.

The service — named Phoenix Solutions — was created by both Casada and his ex-chief of staff Cade Cothren. Casada argued in his latest filing that both the state and Republican politicians got the service they paid for, and that not disclosing names behind the service wasn't a crime. The group was created in 2019, after Casada's fall from Republican grace and leadership. The two used the name Matthew Phoenix, who isn't a real person.

"The indictment does not and cannot, allege that any individual who utilized the services of Phoenix Solutions did not receive exactly what they bargained for — mailers sent to constituents," his legal team wrote to the court. "Nor can the indictment allege that Phoenix Solutions failed to do exactly what it was represented to do — produce mailers for constituent mailings."

A year ago this August, both Casada and Cothren were indicted by a federal grand jury, while Casada was serving his last few months as a representative for Williamson County. Both men pleaded not guilty. Those charges came after a 2021 raid of Casada's home and office. Casada is no longer in any elected office.

Casada and Cothren were charged with the following offenses:



Conspiracy

Theft concerning programs receiving federal funds

Two counts of bribery and kickbacks concerning programs receiving federal funds

Six counts of honest services wire fraud

Use of a fictitious name to carry out a fraud

Money laundering conspiracy

Eight counts of money laundering