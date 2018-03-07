NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Federal Judge has ordered former Davidson County Judge Casey Moreland held without bond until his trial set for later this summer.

Prosecutors played portions of undercover recordings made of conversations between Moreland and a confidential informant in court this afternoon.

In the recordings Moreland told the confidential informant to destroy records related to cash received by the confidential informant for drug and alcohol counseling. Up until his arrest last year, Moreland ran the General Sessions drug treatment court.

Moreland's wife testified at the hearing that her husband may be suffering from early on-set Alzheimer's disease and urged the judge to release Moreland on bond.

Moreland was taken into custody for a second time last Thursday morning and made an initial appearance in federal court that day. He has been held at the Grayson County Detention Center in Kentucky until today's hearing on the new charges.

Moreland’s wife testifies that he suffers from severe depression - possibly early Alzheimer’s. She urges a federal judge to let him out of jail on bond. Judge to rule soon. #NC5 pic.twitter.com/XdwDf0K0dK — Ben Hall (@NC5_BenHall) March 6, 2018

According to a criminal complaint filed by FBI Special Agent Mark Shafer, Moreland was the target of an undercover operation in January where a confidential informant agreed to wear a wire for the FBI.

Shafer's complaint says agents were able to confirm the informant's story that Moreland had directed her to pocket cash payments from participants in a treatment program set up in conjunction with his General Sessions Drug Treatment Court and his Drug Court Support Foundation.

After the informant became uneasy about keep the cash payments, Moreland eventually directed the cash be delivered to him, the complaint alleges.

In February 2017, after Moreland learned that he was under federal investigation, he allegedly directed the informant to meet him in a parking garage. He then gave her an envelope of cash to hide in a lockbox and directed her to destroy records relating to the cash payments.

That informant began working with the FBI this past January.

During the recorded conversations, the complaint says, "Moreland repeatedly suggested various false cover stories" that the informant could tell a federal grand jury.

Moreland reportedly asked the informant to tell investigators "that he had no involvement" with the foundation and that he "did not know about any cash."

The latest charges include tampering with a witness and destruction of records during a federal investigation.

Moreland was first arrested on federal obstruction of justice charges last March and resigned from the bench in April.

Federal judge orders former Nashville judge Casey Moreland held without bond. He will not get out of jail before his scheduled trial in June. #NC5 pic.twitter.com/0rMvX2M0VY — Ben Hall (@NC5_BenHall) March 6, 2018

The FBI opened a criminal investigation into Moreland in January 2017.

The initial investigation focused on whether Moreland violated anti-corruption statues by soliciting and extorting things of value, including sexual favors from people with whom he had close personal relationships, in return for performing official acts that benefited those people.

A federal judge released Moreland on bond after his initial arrest and he has been under house arrest ever since, however he has been allowed to leave his home to work a job.

The U.S. Attorney filed the obstruction of justice charges against Moreland after FBI agents claimed he bribed and attempted to discredit his former mistress, Natalie Amos.

Undercover video and audio obtained by an FBI informant revealed Moreland discussed planting drugs on Amos in an effort to discredit her.