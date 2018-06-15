Former KKK Grand Wizard In TN For Weekend Conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Less than a year after a "White Lives Matter" came to the mid-state, the former Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan will be in Tennessee for a conference in Dickson County.

David Duke is a scheduled speaker at a joint conference between the American Freedom Party and the Council of Conservative Citizens - two groups designated as white nationalist hate groups by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

That conference will be held tomorrow through Sunday at Montgomery Bell State Park and an opposite group plans to protest the gathering.

State officials tell The Tennessean conference-goers and protesters will be searched for masks and anything that could be considered a weapon.

Each group will be designated to separate sides of the park.