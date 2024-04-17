Former La Vergne Police Chief sues city following sex scandal, claiming racial discrimination

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The former police chief of the La Vergne Police Department is suing the city for reinstatement to his position as well as back pay.

Burrel Davis was fired from the department after a sex scandal within his department led to the termination of five officers.

Former La Vergne police chief fired after department sex scandal

In the initial 20-page discovery document about the department's scandal, Davis is mentioned as a figure who contributed to the investigation, but not as a participant in the illegal activity taking place at the time.

In the lawsuit, Davis is alleging he was racially discriminated against as there were "other white supervisors who were not disciplined in this matter."

He's requesting the following:



A jury trial Backpay and damages for lost benefits, insurance and actual damages Reinstatement and/or front pay Compensatory damages for embarrassment, humiliation, stress, anxiety, inconvenience and loss of enjoyment of life Liquidated damages Punitive damages Attorneys' fees and expenses Prejudgement interest and, if applicable, post-judgement interest Further legal relief