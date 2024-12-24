Former Lavergne Police chief arrested for aggravated stalking

MURFREESBORO, Tenn (WTVF) — More legal troubles have emerged for Burrel 'Chip' Davis, the former La Vergne police chief who was previously at the center of a highly publicized sex scandal involving officers within his department.

A Murfreesboro Police spokesperson tells NewsChannel 5, Davis was arrested on Monday, December 23, for aggravated stalking after violating an order of protection.

Murfreesboro Police Department officers apprehended Davis at an apartment complex in Murfreesboro just before 5 p.m. on Monday, acting on an outstanding warrant for aggravated stalking.

The arrest was carried out without incident. Davis was transported to the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center, where he was booked on a $3,000 bond.

The arrest comes just over a week after the Tennessee Peace Officer Standards & Training Commission voted unanimously to decertify Davis as a law enforcement officer.

The commission's decision followed a previous sexual harassment investigation involving officers under Davis's command, which they determined did not uphold the professional standards expected of a police chief.

