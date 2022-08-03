Watch Now
News

Actions

Former Madison County deputy indicted, charged with official misconduct

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 10:41 AM, Aug 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-03 11:56:43-04

JACKSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A former Madison County deputy has been indicted on one count of official misconduct, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday.

According to officials, in May 2021, agents began investigating an allegation involving Edward James Vince. TBI agents later determined that Vince assaulted an inmate while serving as a detention specialist at the Madison County Jail.

Edward Vince

He is no longer employed by the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Vince was indicted on July 1 and was taken into custody Tuesday evening.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap