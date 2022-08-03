Former Madison County deputy indicted, charged with official misconduct

JACKSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A former Madison County deputy has been indicted on one count of official misconduct, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday.

According to officials, in May 2021, agents began investigating an allegation involving Edward James Vince. TBI agents later determined that Vince assaulted an inmate while serving as a detention specialist at the Madison County Jail.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

He is no longer employed by the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Vince was indicted on July 1 and was taken into custody Tuesday evening.