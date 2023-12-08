Former middle school teacher, coach pleaded guilty to sex crimes against minors

SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A former Smith County Middle School basketball coach and PE teacher has now pleaded guilty to sex crimes involving minors.

Jamal Carter was originally charged with 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. On Friday, he pleaded guilty in the case to two counts of sexual battery by an authority figure, one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of solicitation of sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count of solicitation of sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means.

He was sentenced to 20 years in prison and will go on the sex offender registry for the remainder of his life.

Smith County Sheriff’s Office



Carter engaged in sexual contact with a child who was older than 13 but younger than 18, according to his indictment. At the time of the incident, Carter was in a position of trust and was an authority figure. The indictment continued, stating that Carter had intentionally displayed or exposed the minor to material containing stimulated sexual activity. He also "knowingly possessed material that included a minor engaged in sexual activity or simulated sexual activity that is patently offensive."

He was immediately suspended by the school system and barred from contacting the school or students. An investigation by the Smith County Sheriff’s Department resulted in additional charges against Carter being returned by the April Smith County Grand Jury.

"I am very grateful for the hard work of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office in this case," District Attorney Jason Lawson said. "Because of their diligence, we were able to achieve justice. Their excellent investigation, going above and beyond at every stage in this case, shows the commitment of the Sheriff Hopper’s Department to the safety of this community and its children."