Former Millersville officer indicted in misconduct case

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A former Millersville police officer has been indicted following a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation probe into alleged official misconduct.

The investigation began June 26 at the request of 18th Judicial District Attorney General Thomas Dean. TBI agents looked into allegations involving Michael Singleton, 33, who was employed by the Millersville Police Department.

According to the TBI, agents determined Singleton engaged in inappropriate contact with a resident at her home earlier that month. Investigators said he failed to notify dispatch of his location, did not properly document the interaction and did not activate his body-worn camera.

On Feb. 3, a Sumner County grand jury indicted Singleton on one count of official misconduct. He turned himself in Saturday and was booked into the Sumner County Jail on a $5,000 bond.