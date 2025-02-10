Former Nashville firefighter awarded more than $1.7 million in damages in civil rights case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A former Nashville firefighter has been awarded more than $1.7 million in damages in a civil rights case.

The verdict was returned on Friday by a federal jury against the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County for retaliating against Tracy Turner "based on his exercise of his free speech rights".

In 2020, Turner posted on his personal Facebook page about issues such as Black Lives Matter protest, the COVID-19 mask mandate and global warming. Turner was demoted from his position of Captain to the lowest rank in the department.

The court found that his political Facebook comments were entitled to full constitutional protection.

“This is an important vindication of a public employee’s freedom to exercise their right of free speech,” said attorney Larry Crain. “We should never tolerate government retaliation against an employee for speaking out on a matters of inherent public concern.”

