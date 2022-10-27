Watch Now
Former Nashville officer Andrew Delke released from Davidson County jail

andrew delke pleads guilty
Former MNPD officer Andrew Delke pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter on July 2, 2021.
Posted at 11:42 AM, Oct 27, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Andrew Delke, the former Metro police officer who pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Daniel Hambrick, has been released from the Davidson County jail.

In a plea agreement back on July 2, 2021, Delke agreed to a sentence of a maximum of three years without parole. However, his sentence was able to be reduced for good behavior.

The Hambrick family had expressed outrage when Delke was given a deal to plead guilty to a lesser charge just days before the trial was to begin. Delke had been facing a murder charge.

He ended up serving roughly 18 months in jail and was released Thursday morning.

