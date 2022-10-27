Former Nashville officer Andrew Delke released from Davidson County jail

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Andrew Delke, the former Metro police officer who pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Daniel Hambrick, has been released from the Davidson County jail.

In a plea agreement back on July 2, 2021, Delke agreed to a sentence of a maximum of three years without parole. However, his sentence was able to be reduced for good behavior.

The Hambrick family had expressed outrage when Delke was given a deal to plead guilty to a lesser charge just days before the trial was to begin. Delke had been facing a murder charge.

He ended up serving roughly 18 months in jail and was released Thursday morning.