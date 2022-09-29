Watch Now
News

Actions

Former Nashville officer Andrew Delke's release scheduled for early December

andrew delke pleads guilty
WTVF
Former MNPD officer Andrew Delke pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter on July 2, 2021.
andrew delke pleads guilty
Posted at 4:12 PM, Sep 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-29 17:33:04-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF)  — The former Metro Nashville Police Department officer who killed Daniel Hambrick should be released from Davidson County Downtown Detention Center at the beginning of December, according to jail records.

Delke pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter on July 2, 2021, for Hambrick's death.

His parole hearing was earlier this year and he waived it.

As part of a plea agreement, Delke agreed to a three-year sentence without parole. During his parole hearing, he reaffirmed the agreement to waive his right to parole. The short and procedural hearing was his first post-conviction and has been his only hearing during his sentence.

The Hambrick family expressed outrage when Delke was given a deal to plead guilty to a lesser charge just days before the trial was set to start. Delke was facing a murder charge but ultimately pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter. The family’s attorney begged the judge to reconsider since Hambrick’s mother had not been consulted before the deal was made.

Delke is expected to walk out of jail Dec. 3.

Meg McCann contributed to this report.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap