Former Nashville officer Andrew Delke's release scheduled for early December

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The former Metro Nashville Police Department officer who killed Daniel Hambrick should be released from Davidson County Downtown Detention Center at the beginning of December, according to jail records.

Delke pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter on July 2, 2021, for Hambrick's death.

His parole hearing was earlier this year and he waived it.

As part of a plea agreement, Delke agreed to a three-year sentence without parole. During his parole hearing, he reaffirmed the agreement to waive his right to parole. The short and procedural hearing was his first post-conviction and has been his only hearing during his sentence.

The Hambrick family expressed outrage when Delke was given a deal to plead guilty to a lesser charge just days before the trial was set to start. Delke was facing a murder charge but ultimately pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter. The family’s attorney begged the judge to reconsider since Hambrick’s mother had not been consulted before the deal was made.

Delke is expected to walk out of jail Dec. 3.

Meg McCann contributed to this report.