Former Nashville Pastor Charged With Child Molestation
5:14 PM, Mar 30, 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A local pastor who resigned in 2017 has been arrested on charges of child molestation.
Authorities with the Metro Nashville Police Department said 45-year-old Denny Patterson, the former longtime pastor of Nolensville Road Baptist Church, has returned to Nashville from Pittsburgh on a sexual battery indictment.
Patterson has been charged with the alleged molestation of children who attended the church.