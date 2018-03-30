Former Nashville Pastor Charged With Child Molestation

5:14 PM, Mar 30, 2018

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A local pastor who resigned in 2017 has been arrested on charges of child molestation.

Authorities with the Metro Nashville Police Department said 45-year-old Denny Patterson, the former longtime pastor of Nolensville Road Baptist Church, has returned to Nashville from Pittsburgh on a sexual battery indictment.

Patterson has been charged with the alleged molestation of children who attended the church.

The investigation remained ongoing.

