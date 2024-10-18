Watch Now
Former NFL player charged with DUI in Franklin

Jay Cutler
Nam Y. Huh/AP
Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler passes during warmups before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2011, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Jay Cutler
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Former Vandy grad & NFL quarterback Jay Cutler was charged with DUI, possession of a handgun, and other charges.

Cutler was involved in a minor traffic accident rear-ending another vehicle around 5 p.m. When officers arrived Cutler's eyes were bloodshot, slurring his words, a strong smell of alcohol, and had two guns in his car one being a loaded pistol.

He also refused to take the field sobriety test at the scene so they obtained it from a blood sample once they got a blood search warrant.

He was booked at Williamson County Jail giving a $5,000 thousand bond and was released later that evening.

