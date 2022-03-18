Former Oliver Middle School teacher charged with sexual battery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Former Oliver Middle School teacher Nicholas Keel was arrested Thursday for sexual battery by an authority figure.

He was charged for allegedly fondling a 13-year-old male student on Labor Day in 2021.

According to the allegation, the assault happened when Keel went to the victim's home to give him a gift he'd purchased on a trip.

Sexual text messages had been exchanged between the two as well.

Keel was placed on administrative leave in September and recommended for termination by the school system.

He is currently free on a $25,000 bond.