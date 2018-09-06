Former Parole Officer Accused Of Stealing From Offenders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A former Probation and Parole officer was indicted on two counts of Official Misconduct, Theft of Property and Forgery.

Leslie Greer allegedly stole more than $2,500 from offenders under her supervision. The Department of Correction (TDOC) terminated Greer earlier this year.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Community Supervision Alisha James “Greer’s actions were in direct violation of departmental practices. TDOC policies are clearly defined to avoid this type of behavior.”

Last year, the department launched the Honor the Oath campaign designed to emphasize officer and staff integrity.

TDOC Commissioner Tony Parker adds, “the violation of one’s oath will not be tolerated and I want everyone who would so recklessly disregard their duty to hear me clearly and know that we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law.”