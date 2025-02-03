Former Pearl-Cohn teacher killed in D.C. plane crash remembered by students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A brilliant, kind, and compassionate soul. That's how the community is remembering a Clarksville native that was killed in the D.C. plane crash.

Sarah Best left a legacy here in Middle Tennessee.

The 33-year-old graduated summa cum laude from Vanderbilt University.

Before she went on to earn her law degree, Best made a lasting impact on several classrooms across the state including Pearl-Cohn High School in Nashville.

Former students of Pearl-Cohn high school rave about their high-school math teacher Sarah Best.

"She used to tell us don't stress it is okay math is fun she made it fun nobody wants to sit in the classroom and do math but Mrs. Best made it the best," said former student, Destiny.

Students like Clarissa Blevins remember her for the trust she cultivated and the respect she gave and received while teaching math.

"Made you want to be more to do more to see more," said Blevins. "Being at Pearl-Cohn, North Nashville, a low income neighborhood. Just to make those kids fall in love with you I think it speaks volumes in itself just to show what type of person she was."

Best went on to earn a law degree from the University of Pennsylvania before becoming an associate at a law firm last fall.

Even when I wanted to give up she would say would always say Destiny don't you give up," said Destiny.

Years later her message rings loudly.

"Even when you gave up on yourself she would be like 'You can do it' that type of energy," said Blevins.

Sarah Best was on the plane with a colleague when it crashed.

