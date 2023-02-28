Watch Now
Former Perry County Sheriff's Deputy charged with aggravated rape and official misconduct

Posted at 4:29 PM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 17:29:03-05

LINDEN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A former Perry County Sheriff's Deputy has been charged with aggravated rape and official misconduct after an investigation led by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The investigation began in December 2021 with a complaint against former Sheriff's Deputy Jonathan Allen Kelly.

Kelly, 32, is accused of assaulting a woman during a traffic stop.

Jonathan Kelly

Officials report that Kelly told the woman she would not be charged in exchange for engaging in sexual contact.

The Perry County Grand Jury indicted Kelly on February 22 on one count of aggravated rape and one count of official misconduct.

Kelly was arrested on Monday, February 27, and was booked into the Perry County Jail on a $65,000 bond.

