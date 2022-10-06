Former Gov. Phil Bredesen endorses Democrat Heidi Campbell in Congressional race

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the race for the 5th Congressional District, former Gov. Phil Bredesen endorsed Democratic nominee state Sen. Heidi Campbell.

Campbell is running against former Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles. The Republican has been quiet during this election cycle since the August primary.

"I have endorsed two people in this whole cycle, but this is the person who ought to represent the state and the country," Bredesen said.

"Is this a person with a worldview I am comfortable with? She understands that. She is running for this office coming from the right kind of background. She started in community activism. She has a sensible position on a lot of the issues. It's real simple. I have found someone I like, who has a worldview that far and represents the mainstream in her district. She is someone who has the character and intelligence to support the country in the years to come."

Campbell and Ogles are both running to replace sitting Congressman Jim Cooper, who is retiring after this cycle.

The new District 5 takes shape with six counties: south Davidson, east Williamson, west Wilson, pieces of Lewis, parts of Maury and a slice of Marshall County.

In total, more than a dozen candidates filled out paperwork to appear on the Republican primary ballot. Three of those candidates were booted off the ballot by the Tennessee GOP. Out of the large field, Ogles eventually won out over favorites former Speaker of the House Beth Harwell and military man Kurt Winstead.

"We are on the home stretch of the race," Campbell said. "We are 46th in the country for voting. Let's vote. We need to win. Let's win this. Let's win this for our family and our future."