Former President Trump keynote speaker at Road to Majority Policy Conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Former President Donald Trump is set to appear Friday in Nashville at the Road to Majority Policy Conference at the Gaylord Opryland.

This is an annual conference and like in the name this really focuses in on the polls and getting people to vote.

As for what the former president will be talking about, that is unclear.

This is run by the Faith and Family Coalition and the event is being advertised as "the nation's premiere pro-faith pro-family event".

The list of speakers for the weekend include: Sen. Marsha Blackburn, Sen. Lindsey Graham, Newt Gingrich, Nikki Haley and Mike Pompeo.

"Designed to forge a path toward a pro-family majority, the conference will equip attendees with the knowledge and connections they need to drive engagement and voter turnout. This year’s timely gathering will accelerate conservatives further down the road to majority in the 2022 midterm elections," the website said.

Metro police said they do not expect any traffic issues related to the former president's visit.

Trump was previously set to make a virtual appearance at an event in the area a few weeks back, but it was canceled.