Former President Trump was convicted. Here's what Tennessee leaders think.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee lawmakers — particularly its Congressional Senators — have spoken out about former President Donald Trump's verdict, where a jury found him guilty of 34 felony counts.

Trump is the first president to be convicted of a felony.

His sentencing is July 11, four days before the Republican National Convention. Last year, Nashville's Metro Council didn't approve the convention coming to downtown. The convention will be held in Milwaukee.

We have reached out to Gov. Bill Lee, House Speaker Cameron Sexton, Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, Nashville's Congressional House delegation and the Tennessee Republican Party.

Here's who we have heard from so far.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Brentwood

There was no way President Donald Trump was going to get a fair trial in New York City with:

- A liberal DA who campaigned on targeting Trump.

- A partisan judge who has donated to Joe Biden.

- A prosecutor who is a former Biden DOJ official and consultant for the DNC.

Total witch hunt.

She additionally tweeted: WITCH HUNT!

These statements came from Sen. Blackburn's campaign Twitter/X account.

Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Davidson County

Americans deserve a President whose idea of justice is safer communities and secure borders, not weaponizing the justice system against the opposing candidate to distract them from his failed record.

Dark day for American democracy.

This statement has come from Sen. Bill Hargerty's Twitter/X account.

Rep. Mark Green, R-Ashland City

Today’s verdict is only further evidence that this attack against President Trump is purely political, with not a shred of legal justification. The American people see this trial for what it is — a political stunt.

His statement was posted on Twitter/X.

Rep. Scott DesJarlais, R-South Pittsburg

The New York Courts continue to pursue cases and reach predetermined verdicts that would never be charged and tried with any other citizen.

This is political warfare that continues to frustrate and anger so many voters across this country and will likely only serve to solidify and embolden Donald Trump’s supporters.

This statement was sent to our newsroom.

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Knoxville

I'm not surprised at the verdict, but I'm more than disappointed. This was in a deep blue state, the statute of limitations were changed, and they turned a misdemeanor into a felony to keep him off the campaign trail. We'll wait on an appeal but this is not the America we once knew.

This was posted on his Twitter/X account.

State Sen. Majority Leader Jack Johnson, R-Franklin

What an incredibly sad day for America. This is what Democrats do to their political enemies.

This statement was placed on his Twitter/X account.