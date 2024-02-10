Franklin priest indicted by Williamson County Jury on charges of sexual abuse of a child

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A former associate pastor at St. Philip Catholic Church has been indicted on sexual abuse of a child charges by the Williamson County grand jury, according to the Nashville Catholic Diocese.

Rev. Juan Carlos Garcia is charged with one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child, one count of aggravated sexual battery, four counts of sexual battery by an authority figure and two counts of sexual battery.

According to the Diocese of Nashville, Father Garcia was removed from his position at the parish and public ministry during the Franklin Police Department's early investigation —following reports of sexual misconduct in early January.

The Diocese of Nashville said that in November of 2023, St. Philip officials reported that a teen in the parish told officials about improper touching involving Father Garcia, sparking the initial investigation.

According to the diocesan protocols, the Nashville Diocese says the St. Philip representatives immediately made a report with the diocese to the Tennessee Department of Children's Services. An FBI agent was also hired by the Diocese of Nashville to investigate the teen's report following the diocesan Safe Environment Policy.

After a further evaluation by the Diocese of Nashville Review Board, the Pursuant to Review Board's recommendation was to remove Father Garcia from active ministry. The information collected was then provided to the Franklin Police Department.

Anyone with any information regarding Father Garcia is asked to contact Detective Andrea Clark with the Franklin Police Department at 615-476-2809.

