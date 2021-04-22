Former Sen. Thelma Harper, first African American woman to serve in State Senate, dies at 80

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Former State Sen. Thelma Harper, the first African American woman to serve in the State Senate, has passed away. She was 80.

Senate Democrats confirmed her death to NewsChannel 5 on Thursday.

Harper entered the Senate in 1991, winning election in Nashville's 19th Senate District. She also became the first woman to preside over the Senate and spoke at the Democratic National Convention in 2000.

She was the longest-serving female State Senator in Tennessee history.

The Davidson County native was also behind the proposal to rename part of 8th Avenue for civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks. She's known for her focus on youth, the elderly and women's rights during her 27 year career in the state senate.

Before she became a senator, she was a Nashville Metro Council member for eight years.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.