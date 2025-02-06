Former Smyrna officer charged with forging doctors notes helping students skip school

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A former Smyrna police officer is facing serious charges after she was accused of forging doctors' notes to help students skip school.

Last December, The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation looked into allegations that Lindsy Clemons forged documents she gave to the Rutherford County School System.

It was an investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, along with detectives with the Smyrna Police Department.

They learned multiple doctors' notes for excused school absences were forged and submitted by Clemons, who at the time was a patrol officer for Smyrna Police.

A grand jury indicted her Tuesday on 19 charges of forgery and six counts of identity theft.

37-year-old Clemons was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Rutherford County Jail on a $40,000 bond.

She has since bonded out.

