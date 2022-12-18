Former solid waste director convicted of kidnapping, sexually assaulting women he supervised

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Former Cumberland County, Tennessee Solid Waste Director Michael Harvel, 61, of Crossville, was convicted by a federal jury of nine counts of civil rights violations, including kidnapping and sexually assaulting women that he supervised.

Harvel's trial spanned eight days and included testimony from 13 women.

While he was still employed, Harvel's duties included supervising workers — dozens of them were women serving court-ordered community service time — at the recycling center and other satellite locations and county landfills.

Many of the women working under Harvel's supervision were recovering drug addicts, convicted felons, and poor, single moms. Some were paid employees while others were there under court order.

“The defendant raped and assaulted women who were in extremely vulnerable positions,” said U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin. “Those in positions of authority cannot abuse their positions with impunity, and we look forward to seeking a prison sentence for Mr. Harvel that reflects the seriousness of this offense. I commend the victims, investigators, and the prosecution team for holding Mr. Harvel accountable for his crimes and for obtaining justice in this matter.”

Harvel was found guilty of kidnapping and sexually assaulting women whom he supervised, and fondling the breasts and genitals of women against their will. He was also convicted on three counts of aggravated sexual abuse, including one for forcibly raping a woman in an office at a county facility.

“The defendant abused his power as a public official in order to sexually assault women under his supervision at a county facility,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Civil Rights Division. “This guilty verdict was made possible by the thirteen brave women who testified about the defendant’s abuse, and by the tireless work of the federal investigators and prosecutors who pursued justice in this matter. The Justice Department will continue working hard to protect women from exploitation by government officials who wield authority over them.”

Harvel faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.