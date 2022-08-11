Former soldier, wife sentenced to federal prison after they were caught with child porn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A former soldier based at Fort Campbell and his wife were sentenced this week in a federal court after they were caught with child pornography.

According to the Department of Justice, Kara and Robert Adkins discussed engaging in sexual activity with five different young children through a texting app while Robert Adkins was deployed overseas. Their conversations reportedly included discussions of prior, current and future sexual abuse of the children.

Kara Adkins sent several photos of her sexually abusing a child to Robert Adkins, who would then request further explicit images. Kara Adkins was in possession of "several hundred images of child abuse" and Robert Adkins was in possession of 92 images of similar nature. The DOJ said the material depicted infants, toddlers and prepubescent children.

The pair were indicted in January 2019 of conspiracy to produce child pornography, among other charges. In October 2021, Kara Adkins pleaded guilty to production, transportation and possession of child sexual abuse material and Robert Adkins pleaded guilty to receipt and possession of child sexual abuse material.

On Wednesday, Kara Adkins was sentenced to 260 months in federal prison while Robert Adkins was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison. Additionally, they will each be placed on supervised release, with Kara Adkins ordered to 10 years and Robert Adkins to eight years.

Robert Adkins was discharged from the United States Army due to his involvement, the DOJ said.