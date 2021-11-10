Former Speaker of the House Glen Casada to retire from legislature

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — Former Speaker of the House Glen Casada announced Wednesday he will retire from the state house after this term.

Casada said the decision came after prayer and thought into the process. This will leave the District 63 House seat open without an incumbent running for the first time in two decades.

"I am blessed and grateful to have served Williamson County and to have achieved many goals for my constituents, but it is time for a new chapter of public service."

Since 2001, Casada has held the seat in the district. His district represents constituents from Franklin to Nolensville and south into Thompson's Station. His past campaign seasons haven't been without competition. In 2020, he had two people running against him: Democrat Elizabeth Madeira and independent Brad Fiscus. Previously in 2016, Courtenay Rogers challenged the long-time Republican.

Casada history during 20-plus years

While this announcement comes during a quiet moment in his tenure, Casada faced turmoil during the last decade.

Back in January of this year, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Tennessee confirmed the FBI visited the home of Casada and his former aide Cade Cothren. NewsChannel 5 learned in February that the FBI took notice of one of his pieces of legislation: Gov. Bill Lee's legislation to create school vouchers to pay for private school tuition. At the time, two independent sources — who spoke on the condition that they not be identified — said Casada described being questioned about allegations of bribes being offered for votes.

In 2020, Casada remained under the radar at the legislature. His only bills came in form of helping the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation with DUI lists and school technology filters.

During his tenure as speaker, Casada forged forward Lee's bill, which held the board open at the time. It only passed by a one-vote margin to move forward. At the time, some lawmakers accused of him offering others incentives to entice their votes. Casada has presumed innocence on the matter.

Casada has also served as House majority leader, at which time he and other lawmakers expelled former lawmaker and his former ally Jeremy Durham from the house.

This is a developing story. Check back with NewsChannel 5 for updates.

