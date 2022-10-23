Former State Rep. Jeremy Durham arrested for DUI

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Former Tennessee State Rep. Jeremy Durham faces multiple charges after he was arrested in downtown Nashville Saturday night.

An affidavit says a little after 11 p.m., police responded to a car accident on 1st Ave N and Broadway with a suspected impaired driver. The responding officers noticed Durham had slurred speech, dilated pupils, and unsteady feet.

Officers detained Durham after he attempted to walk away from them. They requested he complete a field sobriety test since he was driving a vehicle at the time of the crash. Records say the former Rep. stated repeatedly said “Lawyer,” as a refusal to both the sobriety test and a blood test.

Another affidavit says officers found a green metal grinder with marijuana residue during a search. He faces charges for DUI, drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest.

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department Jeremy Durham booking photo

Records from the Sheriff's office show Durham was released on bond at 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 from the Metro Jail.

In 2016, Durham's colleagues voted him out of office after allegations that he harassed 22 women at the Capitol.