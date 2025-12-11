NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Former State Rep. Gerald McCormick has died at the age of 63 after battling ALS.

McCormick had served Hamilton County and Chattanooga constituents in the state House for 14 years.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of our dear friend and esteemed Tennessee statesman, former State Rep. Gerald McCormick," the Tennessee House Republican Caucus said in a statement on Thursday. "He was a dedicated public servant who lived his life with honor and distinction. As a United States Army veteran, legislator, and House Majority Leader, McCormick played a pivotal role in advancing the values and freedoms that make our state and our nation a beacon of success. We are profoundly grateful for his lifetime of service. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, his family and all who knew and loved him.”

Political leaders from around Middle Tennessee issued their condolences, including Speaker Cameron Sexton, the House Democratic Caucus and Former Governor Bill Haslam.

Former Governor Bill Haslam:

Crissy and I were saddened to hear of Gerald's passing. He was a great partner in his role as Majority Leader while I was in office, and I always appreciated the mix of passion and reason that he brought to everything he sought to accomplish.

While he was a great leader for Tennessee, I was even more impressed with the courage and spirit he maintained while he battled ALS. All of us can learn from Gerald and the life he lived up until the very end.

Cameron Sexton:

A very sad morning on the passing of former Majority Leader Gerald McCormick. I was honored to have the privilege of calling him friend. Gerald battled ALS the same as he lived life - determined, straight-forward, more compassion for others than for self and a deep love for… pic.twitter.com/drUpgoDfPI — Speaker Cameron Sexton (@CSexton25) December 11, 2025

House Democratic Caucus:

House Democratic Leader Karen Camper said, “I mourn the passing of my former colleague Gerald McCormick. Though we stood on different sides of the aisle, as the Republican Majority Leader, he approached his position with fairness, integrity, and a genuine willingness to listen. We served together for several years and on many of the same committees. I always appreciated his wisdom, humor, and dedication. My prayers are with his family who are grieving this great loss. He will be missed.”

House Democratic Caucus Chair John Ray Clemmons added, "On behalf of the House Democratic Caucus, we extend our sincere condolences to Dr. McCormick and their entire family. As a U.S. Army veteran, legislator and gentleman, we remember and honor him for his selfless service to our beloved State and nation. All who were blessed to interact or serve with Leader McCormick will miss his quick smile and hearty handshake."

