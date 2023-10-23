Former state Rep. Jeremy Durham indicted on DUI, felony charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A year after his arrest, expelled state Rep. Jeremy Durham was indicted on driving under the influence and felony charges related to an incident in downtown Nashville.

Durham has six charges: two counts of driving under the influence, felony reckless endangerment of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, drug paraphernalia and felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. These indicted charges appeared on the grand jury report for Davidson County.

An affidavit NewsChannel 5 obtained a year ago indicated police responded to a car accident on 1st Ave. N. and Broadway with a suspected impaired driver. Police identified the man as Durham, who had slurred speech, dilated pupils and unsteady feet.

Officers detained Durham after he attempted to walk away from them. They requested he complete a field sobriety test since he was driving a vehicle at the time of the crash. Records show the former state representative said repeatedly he was a “lawyer,” as he refused both the sobriety test and a blood test. Another affidavit said officers found a green metal grinder with marijuana residue during a search

Durham is still a licensed lawyer. In this legal matter, Durham is represented by Rob McKinney.

He represented Franklin from 2013 until 2016. He hasn't been in the legislature since 2016, when he was expelled after allegations in an Attorney General's report showed he harassed 22 women during his tenure as a lawmaker. He was the first lawmaker expelled from the Tennessee General Assembly since the Civil War.