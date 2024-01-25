Former State Representative Frank Buck has died

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Retired Tennessee State Representative, 80-year-old Frank Buck, died Jan. 24 at NHC HealthCare in Smithville, Tennessee.

Frank was born Sept. 26, 1943, in Trousdale County, Tennessee.

He graduated from Tennessee Technological University and, while he was a student at the university, married his wife, Lena Ann Graves Buck, in 1962.

Buck went to law school at the University of Tennessee College of Law and, eventually, joined the DeKalb County law firm owned by McAllen Foutch before starting his own practice - Buck & Buck Attorneys.

He ran for the Tennessee General Assembly in 1972, representing DeKalb, Cannon and Smith Counties, as well as a portion of Rutherford County.

For the next 36 years, Buck represented District 40 in the General Assembly.

He served as Chairman of the House Judiciary and Conservation and Environment Committees while taking on the role of a leader in the House of Representatives, as well as Vice Chair of the Transportation Committee.

"Frank was revered for his sharp legal mind, lively personality, and plain speech. In later years, he enjoyed retelling many stories involving his family and pranks while in the legislature. Frank rarely abandoned his signature outfit: brown leather vest, khaki pants, and blue button-down shirt. He maintained a lifelong commitment to the legal community. He loved his family deeply and recounted his best memory as, 'probably the children'," his obituary reads.

His visitation is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 27 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

His celebration of life will be held Sunday, Jan. 28 at 2 p.m. at Love Cantrell Funeral Home, located at 100 East Church Street in Smithville, Tennessee.