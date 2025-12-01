Former teacher celebrates 100th birthday surrounded by past students in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 100-year-old former teacher celebrated her milestone birthday surrounded by past students, family and friends who lined up to reconnect with the woman who touched their lives.

Josephine Newbill's centennial celebration in Brentwood drew dozens of visitors eager to wish her well and share memories from decades past.

"I was in your 5th grade class," one former student said.

The interactions continued throughout the day as visitors expressed their love and gratitude.

Long before this celebration, Newbill studied how to fly planes during World War II. She later spent years researching at Vanderbilt before beginning the career she's most known for — teaching.

Newbill said she learned the value of work early in life.

Newbill's husband passed away more than 30 years ago. Together they raised two children. She now has seven great-grandchildren. At 100, she remains a social butterfly, engaging with each visitor who approaches her.

Throughout the celebration, Newbill shared the same lesson with each person who approached her.

"If you are nice and kind to people, they will be nice and kind to you," she said.

