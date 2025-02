NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Austin Damon Allen former White County middle school teacher pleaded guilty to child sexual abuse.

He received the following charges four counts of rape of a child, two counts of soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

He will serve 45 years in jail.

If you have more information about this story, please email me at Kendrick.Wright@newschannel5.com.